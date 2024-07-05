Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $241.56. 464,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,954. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

