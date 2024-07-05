Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $91,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,876,000 after buying an additional 372,777 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.83. 1,701,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,040. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

