Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.75

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.75 and last traded at $140.71, with a volume of 31829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.17.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

