VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 1.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 1.12% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.96. 71,820 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

