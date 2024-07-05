Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 123,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,545. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

