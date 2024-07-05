Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 85,808 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.17% of MINISO Group worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MINISO Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 844,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

