Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 57,387 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $17.73. 87,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

