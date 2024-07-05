Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 350 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $53,679,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,311,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.08.

Shares of SBAC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.68. The stock had a trading volume of 349,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

