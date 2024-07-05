Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,774 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.76% of Iris Energy worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $502,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203,976 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,697. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Read Our Latest Report on IREN

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.