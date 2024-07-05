Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,697 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 3,263,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,562. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

