Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 55,546 Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.09% of Gold Royalty worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gold Royalty Trading Up 5.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GROY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Royalty
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Royalty
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.