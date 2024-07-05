Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 55,546 Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.09% of Gold Royalty worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GROY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

