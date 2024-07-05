Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after buying an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 685,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,503. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

