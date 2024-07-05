Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of BeiGene worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,399 shares of company stock worth $5,033,834. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 54,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $225.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.83.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

