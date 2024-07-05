Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.04 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,232,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after buying an additional 725,489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $905,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BNS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 713,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.