Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,206 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 150,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 123,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

