Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 30,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $433.87. The company had a trading volume of 216,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,325. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

