Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,547,813 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 35.1% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 410,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.