Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 365 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

MOH stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.79 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

