Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $381.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,931. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

