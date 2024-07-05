Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 735 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.47. 373,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,660. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.