Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $173.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $158.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.94. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 66.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.