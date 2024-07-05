USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $311,062.65

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $87.61 million and approximately $311,062.65 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,088.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.54 or 0.00571986 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00038598 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00062911 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010546 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000161 BTC.
About USDX [Kava]
USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
