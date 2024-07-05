Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
