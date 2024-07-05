Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

