Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Ur-Energy comprises 9.8% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 5.18% of Ur-Energy worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 565,997 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 167,335 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 1,347,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,401. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $400.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

