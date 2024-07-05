Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.44. 97,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $220.10.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.29.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

