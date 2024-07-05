United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.59.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

