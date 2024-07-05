United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Raised to $84.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRKS. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

PRKS opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60. United Parks & Resorts has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $53,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,089.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,018 shares of company stock worth $1,756,808. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

