UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,761,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

