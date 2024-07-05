UBS Group Lowers Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $150.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

NYSE GPC opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 37.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 252.6% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

