UBS Group Increases Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $40.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

HESM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after buying an additional 1,532,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 811,976 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Hess Midstream by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Hess Midstream by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,305,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

