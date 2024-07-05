TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Trading Up 2.2%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

About TT Electronics

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.