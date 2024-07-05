Trustpilot Group’s (TRST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.91) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.20. Trustpilot Group has a one year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £954.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,000.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £170,996 ($216,286.36). In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 78,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($216,286.36). Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

