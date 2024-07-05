Truist Financial Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.92.

PACCAR stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

