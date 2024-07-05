Truist Financial Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $123.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.69.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Oshkosh by 772.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

