Truist Financial Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $283.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $305.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

