Truist Financial Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $54.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. Fluor has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

