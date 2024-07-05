True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.18

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 18768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

True Drinks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $845.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 10.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About True Drinks

(Get Free Report)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.