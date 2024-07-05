Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

TRVN stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.05. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

