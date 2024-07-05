Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 9,491 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average daily volume of 4,728 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 165,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,969. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after buying an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 199,334 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

