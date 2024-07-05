TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Increased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 332,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,593. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $166.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.