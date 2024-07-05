Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 0.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. 4,315,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 26,714,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLRY

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.