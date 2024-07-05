The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 801,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,454,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GS traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $467.92. 993,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,258. The firm has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.62.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

