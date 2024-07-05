Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stake Increased by Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mad River Investors grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $12.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $747.80. 72,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,228. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.54. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $429.56 and a one year high of $799.46. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.