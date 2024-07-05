Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 2,232,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,971. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

