Tether Gold (XAUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.36 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2,388.90 or 0.04225427 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $115.74 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital token representing ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold on a specific gold bar. It is a stablecoin tied to the value of gold, created by Tether, the company behind USDT. Tether aims to facilitate the use of fiat currencies digitally by creating tokens pegged to different assets. Tether Gold provides the stability of gold and the flexibility of cryptocurrency, allowing users to own gold without storage costs or handling inconveniences. XAUT can be used as a stable value store, means of transaction, and proof of digital gold ownership. It can be transferred to any on-chain address and diversifies a digital asset portfolio. Tether Gold is a project of Tether Ltd., founded by Reeve Collins, Craig Sellars, and Brock Pierce, part of the Tether Holdings Limited group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

