Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.47.

Tesla stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.32. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

