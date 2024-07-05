TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

