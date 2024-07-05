Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 140,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 121,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 240,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

