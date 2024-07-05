Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 406,764 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 406,764 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 6,029,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.